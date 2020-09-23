Mumbai: 97-year-old Nalasopara resident defeats COVID-19 after undergoing treatment for a week

A womnan gets tested for COVID-19 at an antigen testing camp at Chunabhatti, Dahisar. Pic/Satej Shinde

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, a 97-year-old retired farmer from Nalasopara has defeated the global pandemic. Ramchandra Krishna Patil, resident of Achole village, Nalasopara (East) was discharged after successfully recovering from the deadly virus. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital for a week.

The centenarian man lives with his grandson Vaibhav, who is an ex-corporator of the Vasai civic body. Speaking to Hindustan Times Vaibhav said, "When my grandfather tested positive, we were home quarantined. He underwent treatment at a Star Hospital for a week, and was discharged on Monday."

"His strong willpower helped him defeat the virus. The hospital treated him free of cost and showered rose petals on him at the time of discharge," he added.

Well done @1rupeeclinic @KDMCOfficial and MP @DrSEShinde !

The blessings of Mrs. Anandibai Patil ji and many more like her keep us all going strong! https://t.co/I22ZEsnOJK — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 20, 2020

A few days ago, a 106-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district defeated COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital on Sunday. On her discharge, the hospital doctors and nurses gave her a warm farewell.

With a smile, the woman proudly displayed her discharge certificate to the media before walking out of the hospital after a 10-day stay. Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackery also took to Twitter to laud the KDMC staff and Shiv Sena's Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde for providing proper treatment to the elderly woman.

"The blessings of Mrs. Anandibai Patil ji and many more like her keep us all going strong!" Thackeray tweeted. As per official data, 6,071 out of the 7,311 people who died of coronavirus in Mumbai were above the age of 50.

