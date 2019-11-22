Mumbai: A fine haul for BMC with over Rs 8 lakh in three days

After a great start on implementing fines as high as R23,000 for illegally parked vehicles, and a relative slow down in the past two months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started action again. At least 136 vehicles parked illegally were acted on and a total fine of R8.88 lakh collected from November 18 to November 20.

The removal of cars parked illegally in a radius of 500 metres from public parking lots (PPL) began from July 7. In case of a heavy vehicle, the per-day-delay fine is Rs 275, which can go up to Rs 11,000 over and above the original penalty of Rs 15,000. The fine can rise up to Rs 23,250.

Unauthorised parking of buses and heavy vehicles in No Parking Zones was also taken up. The five main roads — Maharshi Karve Marg and Gokhale Marg in South Mumbai, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in the eastern suburbs, and Swami Vivekananda Marg and Linking Road in the western suburbs — saw action against vehicles parked here to free them for better traffic flow. These five important roads saw action against 12 four-wheelers where a fine of Rs 75,000 was charged.

Unauthorised parking within a radius of 500 metres of 23 public parking lots saw action against 85 vehicles. These include 79 four-wheelers, five three-wheelers and one two-wheeler. A fine amount of R6.13 lakh was recovered from here.

Other No Parking Zones saw as many as 39 vehicles fined, of which 38 were buses and one was a truck. Here a fine of about Rs 2 lakh was collected.

Official speak

A senior civic official said, "There was a huge staff crunch since September as employees were on election duty and then festivals began, so there was a slow down. However, now all ward officials have been instructed by the municipal commissioner to act again and in the past three days fines worth R8.88 lakh have been collected."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates