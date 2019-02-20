Mumbai: A tale of two gymkhanas and the mayor's bungalow

national

BMC's planned clubhouse in Mahalaxmi for its officers stalled after BJP proposes building mayor's residence there; meanwhile, Sena pushes to convert existing gymkhana at Shivaji Park into bungalow

The Mahalaxmi plot is under consideration for either the officer's gymkhana or the mayoral bungalow

The debate over the mayor's bungalow is now also holding up the proposed municipal officers' gymkhana at Mahalaxmi. Despite funds being set aside for the recreational facility in the 2019-20 budget, the civic body is nowhere near finalising the project because the same plot is also under consideration for the new mayor's bungalow.

Dadar or Mahalaxmi?

A Rs 57-crore gymkhana solely for civic officers had been proposed last year, and an initial Rs 10 crore has already been earmarked for it in this year's BMC budget. However, the plans have been put on hold until a decision is first made on the location of the new mayoral residence. While the Mahalaxmi plot is one of the alternatives, the ruling party, Shiv Sena, is far more keen on setting up the mayor's house at Shivaji park, by converting an existing gymkhana there.

The erstwhile mayoral residence was also there, but has since been vacated to make way for a memorial to Bal Thackeray. The Mayor is currently residing at a bungalow on the Byculla zoo premises. Shivaji Park remains close to the heart of Sena leaders, and the party wants the new residence to be at the park as well. For almost two decades, the city has had a mayor from Sena, which is also the majority party in the Corporation.



Sena is keen on converting the Shivaji Park gymkhana into the mayoral residence, as this is their stronghold. File pics

While civic officials await the Excluded Portion (EP) of the Development Plan 2034 to be sanctioned so that the plot is reserved for club/gymkhana use, the existing gymkhana at Shivaji Park has been converted in to municipal housing reservation. This makes it clear that the Sena is adamant on having the new bungalow at Shivaji Park. Design consultants have also been appointed. While sources said that the Shivaji Park location has almost been finalised, the official announcement is yet to be done. Only after the EP is sanctioned will there be more clarity on the fate of both plots.

Other parties say

The proposed gymkhana was to be a ground-plus-one structure. The Mahalaxmi plot on the Keshavrao Khade Marg admeasures 11,972 square metres, compared to the Shivaji Park land, which is measures 2400 sqm. The Mahalaxmi gymkhana proposal was put on hold after BJP corporators proposed that the plot be used for the mayor's bungalow instead of disturbing the Shivaji Park municipal gymkhana. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, too, had registered his objections with civic chief Ajoy Mehta in November. He had said that MNS will not let the Shivaji Park gymkhana be converted into the mayor's bungalow, as it is a place for recreation.

Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishore Kshirsagar remained unavailable for comment. Ravi Raja, leader of Opposition in BMC, said, "The change in reservations should not have happened at all." Manoj Kotak, BJP group leader, added that there is no need for a new gymkhana since the current one at Shivaji Park can be repaired and is more accessible.

Rs 57cr

Estimated cost of proposed officers' gymkhana

Rs 10 cr

Amount already set aside in budget

11.9k

Size (in sqm) of Mahalaxmi plot

2.4k

Size (in sqm) of Shivaji Park plot

