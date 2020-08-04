Mumbai: Aarey's killer tank continues to be kids' favourite swimming pool

Despite several drowning incidents in the water tank near Modern bakery, the Aarey Chief Executive Officer's (CEO) Office seems to have turned a blind eye. On Sunday, when mid-day visited the area, the team was shocked to see several children swimming in the huge tank.

Speaking to mid-day, Aarey resident Imran Udat said, "The tank is infamous for many reasons. Earlier the tank was covered with metal grills, but those were stolen many years back. Now, despite the government asking people to maintain social distancing, children between 5 and 15 years jump into the tank and risk their lives. The police officers and Aarey CEO office should take serious note of this and take action against those swimming in the tank."

Another resident, on condition of anonymity, said, "Cops should increase patrolling in the night as people sit on the tank to drink and party. Also, it is high time the Aarey CEO office covers the water tank with chain-link fencing and installs CCTV cameras."

The water tank is about 20 ft deep and spread across of 100 sq ft. Its water is solely meant for washing buffaloes and cleaning the cowsheds. However, with no fencing around it, cattle farm owners in Aarey too have raised the issue time and again.

Nathu Rathod, CEO of Aarey Milk Colony said, "The CEO office has been doing its best to stop people from jumping into the tank but people don't listen. We have also been fixing iron grills, but antisocial elements steal them every time."

20

Depth in feet of the water tank

