Mumbai: Aarey resident drowns while fishing in Chhota Kashmir

national

The body of the man, identified as Ganpat Khatare, was fished out with the help of fire brigade officials and has been sent to the BMC-run Siddharth hospital in Goregaon West for a postmortem

An Aarey Colony resident, who had illegally entered the lake at Chhota Kashmir to fish, drowned in it on Thursday evening. The body of the man, identified as Ganpat Khatare, a resident of unit number 3 in Aarey, was fished out with the help of fire brigade officials and has been sent to the BMC-run Siddharth hospital in Goregaon West for a postmortem.

Speaking to mid-day, Vijay Hirmate, senior police inspector from Aarey police station said, "A resident of Aarey Milk Colony had illegally entered the Chhota Kashmir lake for fishing, and drowned." A fire brigade official said, "Around 3.30 pm, we got a call informing us about a person having drowned in the Chhota Kashmir lake.

Immediately, our team reached the spot and the rescue operation started. At around 5.30-6 pm, the body was fished out and sent to Siddharth hospital." The location where Khatare drowned has silt at the base, which might have caused him to drown. In the past, other drowning incidents have taken place at the same location. A local said, "The need of the hour is to have security guards near the lake. Authorities should also install more CCTV cameras to prevent such incidents."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates