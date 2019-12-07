Mumbai: Accused's kin to pay up as lawyer skips hearing

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Panvel Sessions court on Friday directed the family of accused Abhay Kurundkar to compensate Ashwini Gore-Bidre's family after defence lawyer failed to appear for a hearing. The Kurundkar family was directed to pay Rs 8,000 to Anand Bidre, deceased Ashwini's brother.

Anand Bidre, brother of deceased Ashwini had flown from Chennai for the hearing on Friday. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for December 19. The Panvel Sessions court is conducting a trial in the alleged murder of Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Gore-Bidre in 2016. Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Asmar has been hearing the case wherein Anand's cross-examination is under process. The cross-examination would have concluded on Friday.

However, Vishal Bhanushali, appearing for the accused suspended police officer Kurundkar remained absent on Friday. Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat objected to his absentia and told the court that Anand comes for the hearing from Chennai and postponing the hearing will result in him having to spend extra. "The deceased's brother travels all the way from Chennai. The court's acceptance of our plea will set a good example," Bhanushali said.

Ashwini was allegedly murdered by Senior Police Inspector Abhay Kurundkar on April 11, 2016 at his residence in Bhayander. Kurundkar is alleged to have disposed of the dead body in the Vasai Creek the next day with the help of a friend.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates