Mumbai: Activist hit by auto rickshaw two days before court date

Activist was to appear seeking disqualification of Malad corporator

Just two days before he was set to appear in the Bombay High Court for a writ petition against a local corporator, anti-encroachment activist Imran Shaikh, 32, was hit by an unidentified autorickshaw. He alleges this was a deliberate act and not an accident.



Imran Shaikh

The incident occurred on December 16, when Shaikh was driving back home in Malad West. "An auto came from behind and began giving sharp cuts in such a manner that the handle of my scooter got stuck in its metre," he said.

Falling from his vehicle, Shaikh has three broken bones due to the incident. "Since it was dark, I could not see the number plate of the rickshaw. People rushed me to a nearby hospital," he added. Shaikh had filed a writ petition seeking the disqualification of ward no. 49 corporator Sangita Sutar, after her husband was served notices for illegal construction in the Madh area.

"The auto driver even threatened me and said, 'I'll see how you make it for the court date'," said Shaikh. The Malvani police confirmed that they have registered an FIR and recorded Shaikh's statement. "The FIR is only registered as an accident case against an unknown person," said Shaikh.

