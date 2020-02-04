Mumbai: Activist untraceable after being booked under sedition charges

Activist Urvashi Chudawala against whom an FIR was registered under section pertaining to sedition is untraceable, Mumbai Police sources said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against her and 50 others in connection with allegedly raising slogans in support of Jawarharlal Nehru student Sharjeel Imam at 'Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020' at Azad Maidan on February 1.

They were booked under Section 124A (Sedition), 153B, 505, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Imam, who has been arrested in a sedition case for alleged provocative speeches, is currently in the remand of Delhi Police. He has been booked under with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the IPC following his remark in which he had spoken about "cutting off Assam from India".

