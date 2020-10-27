Search

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone's manager summoned by NCB

Updated: 27 October, 2020 20:06 IST | Faizan Khan | Mumbai

She was supposed to appear before the agency on Tuesday but didn't respond to the summons

Photo for representational purpose
Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday. 

She was supposed to appear before the agency the same day but didn’t respond to the summons. She will now appear before the investigating agency on Wednesday. 

Raids were conducted at her residence in Versova on Monday and narcotic substances were also recovered. A notice was pasted outside her residence.

First Published: 27 October, 2020 19:45 IST

