Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone's manager summoned by NCB

Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday.

She was supposed to appear before the agency the same day but didn’t respond to the summons. She will now appear before the investigating agency on Wednesday.

Karishma Prakash (Deepika Padukone's manager) has been summoned for investigation tomorrow: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/P6HuWOwRm8 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Raids were conducted at her residence in Versova on Monday and narcotic substances were also recovered. A notice was pasted outside her residence.

