Mumbai cyber crime: Akshara Haasan files FIR after her private, intimate photos leaked online

Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara reaches out to Mumbai Police and the cyber cell seeking their help in tracking the person responsible for this leak

Actress Akshara Haasan. Photo: AFP

The Versova Police registered an FIR against unidentified person for allegedly leaking intimate private pictures of actress Akshara Haasan, daughter of film actor Kamal Haasan. The actress had registered a complaint at the cyber cell in BKC Police station on Sunday.

An officer from the Versova Police Station said “We have registered an FIR and investigating the matter, We are looking at the IP address from where the photos were leaked and trying to locate the accused, we are also examining the photos with experts to check if they are morphed."



On 7 November, Akshara took to her official Instagram account to express her disappointment over the incident. She calling it 'deeply unfortunate', and said, "It's particularly disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to the #metoo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive perverse pleasure that appeals only to them."

"Recently, some of my private pictures were leaked on the internet. Who did this, or why, is not known to me yet? But what I do know that it is deeply unfortunate to make a young girl the victim of such an act only for a pervert mind's enjoyment. And each time someone shares it with eye-catching deadlines to draw more traction, it scars me deeper and adds to everyone's participation in my harassment and helplessness."

She further said that “I have reached out to Mumbai Police and the cyber cell seeking their help in tracking this person responsible for this leak. Till then I can only request that we all learn to live and let live with dignity and privacy and hope that the internet won't continue actively participating in my harassment. #metoo.

View this post on Instagram @mumbaipolice @cybercrime_cell A post shared by Akshara Haasan (@aksharaa.haasan) onNov 7, 2018 at 6:49am PST

Akshara Haasan made her debut in Bollywood opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush in 2015 film 'Shamitabh'