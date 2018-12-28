Mumbai: Actress Neena Kulkarni urges cops to end drug peddling menace near her home in Mahim

national

Fed up of drug peddlers hovering behind her housing complex, actress Neena Kulkarni has been tweeting to Mumbai police for a year; cops say they regularly take action

Neena Kulkarni

Mahim resident, actress Neena Kulkarni, is fed up of the menace of drug peddlers and addicts in the area. She claimed to have tweeted repeatedly about it, and is annoyed by the inaction by the police. The police, however, claimed that they do act on the issue.

Kulkarni, who had initiated the 'Clean Mahim Beach' drive with other residents, has been staying in the locality for years. Makarand Society especially has been facing the issue of drug peddlers and addicts hovering behind it. Police say they have access to the beach from next to the Mahim dargah.

'Addicts take refuge here'

"I have been living in this society for past 50 years. This place used to be very quiet with a nice neighbourhood. But the increasing instances of peddlers and addicts hovering around are a daily nuisance for us," said Kulkarni. "These peddlers continue to purchase and sell drugs at the beach. Addicts also take refuge here as there is no police presence," she added.

Kulkarni claimed that she and her daughter have been tweeting about the issue since last year. "But all I get from Mumbai Police is the answer that we have informed the people concerned and they will take action. I don't understand when this will end," she said.

Another resident said the issue was not limited to drug peddlers and addicts. "Even late at night people come and sit here and fight and shout. They light bonfires. Sometimes this goes on the whole night unless we call the police. We had written to the police about this problem, but nothing has happened yet."

Police speak

When asked about this, Kailash Chavhan, Senior Inspector of Mahim police station said, "We are aware about this issue. We do take regular action against drug addicts and drunkards sitting there. We will take some measures to end this menace."

