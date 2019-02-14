Mumbai adventure firm booked in death of Korean paraglider in Panchgani

national

South Korean national allegedly strayed off course and fell inside forest area in Rajpuri

Representational Image

The Panchgani police have booked a Mumbai based adventure firm for negligence after a 45-year-old South Korean national died when his glider crashed during an event near Panchgani in Satara district. The police identified the deceased as Sang Teak Oh, a professional paraglider.

Superintendent of Police, Satara, Pankaj Deshmukh said Oh's last rites will be performed in Wai as his family members have given their consent. Oh came to India on a tourist visa and landed in Wai on February 10.

Assistant Police Inspector Trupti Sonawane said, "On Tuesday evening, Oh took off from Rajpuri near Panchgani, but strayed off the course and descended into forest area. He was rescued by the team present at the event, but had been seriously injured by then."

She added, "He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Wai. We have registered a case against the event firm and arrested its event manager under IPC section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence). Oh's body was handed over to the Korean embassy after a postmortem."

