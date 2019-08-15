Mumbai: After cow, video shows leopard inside IIT-B campus

mumbai

IIT-Bombay authorities yet to confirm location of video in which the wild cat is seen moving around on the campus

Screengrab of the video in which the leopard (circled) was seen moving inside the campus

With several instances of animal spotting at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), it seems to have become a common occurrence at the Powai campus. Days after the video of a cow taking a stroll inside one of the institute's classrooms went viral, a video of a leopard roaming inside the campus has hit the social media.

The institute authorities have not yet confirmed the location of the video. However, a committee to resolve man-animal conflict on the campus has already been set up by the authorities concerned. Close to 20 days back, when the video of the cow went viral, comments like 'What was the JEE score of the cow?' and 'Practical session on gaumutra' were all over the Internet. About two week before that two bulls were running inside the campus during which a student was hurt in a freak mishap. Previously, even monkeys have been spotted inside the campus.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the institute spokesperson said, "Somebody has shot a video of the leopard but the location cannot be confirmed. It could be the campus. But spotting leopards inside the campus is a regular occurrence. We have informed the forest department about it. However, we issue general guidelines to students, staff and others on campus throughout the year to remain alert and take precautionary measures as and when required. They should go out at night only in groups."

According to students, spotting of leopards inside the campus was a usual scenario. One of them said, "Leopards are usually spotted near the hilly area. If the situation gets serious, the authorities issue a warning apart from their regular directives." Another student said, "Instances of animals entering classrooms and hostels increases during the rainy season as they drift into the campus in search of shade."

