Mumbai Airport named world's best for quality service

The award was announced by the Airports Council International (ACI), which represented 1,953 member airports in 176 countries

Mumbai Airport. Pic/YouTube screengrab

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has been ranked the World's Best Airport for the Airport Service Quality Awards 2017 for superior customer experience, an official said on Tuesday.

The award was announced by the Airports Council International (ACI), which represented 1,953 member airports in 176 countries.

The selection of the Mumbai Airport was made on the basis of a worldwide programme in which passengers were surveyed across airports for their feedback on 34 key performance indicators.

These included service parameters, airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants -- which contribute to satisfying travellers' needs.

"We are delighted to be conferred with this award. In 2007, when we had taken over the complete operations of the airport, the ASQ score was 3.53 and in a decade we have got it to hover around 4.99 out of a maximum 5," said G.V.K. Reddy, founder-chairman of GVK Group which manages the airport.

The GVK-Mumbai International Airport Ltd is a public-private-partnership joint venture between the GVK-led consortium and Airports Authority of India.

Also Read: Now, Faster Take-Offs Will Happen At The Mumbai Airport

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever