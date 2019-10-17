MENU

Mumbai: Alert motorman saves 19-year-old idli vendor who fell off train

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 14:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The motorman spotted the victim from a distance after which he rescued with the help of a train guard and some commuters

Central Railway
Central Railway

An alert motorman saved a 19-year-old idli vendor who lost his balance and fell on the tracks between the Vashi-Mankhurd harbour line on Tuesday. The victim, Chulbul Kumar, was lying unconscious on the tracks.  

 Kumar, who was travelling in the luggage compartment, told the police that he fell off the train as he was standing near the door with his utensils placed on his feet, after which he lost his grip, a The Times of India report read. 

The motorman Gumani Das, who was operating the Panvel-CSMT train at 6pm, saw a man lying on the tracks. The report quoted railway officials saying that Das halted the train with the help of train guard DK Chourasia and a few commuters, lifted Kumar off the tracks and placed him in the compartment behind the motorman’s cabin.

They also informed railway officials at Mankhurd station and when the train reached Mankhurd, Kumar was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Shivaji Sutar, Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said that Das and Chourasia will be awarded for their prompt action.

