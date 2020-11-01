Mumbai: Alert Palghar cops avert another mob-lynching

Abdul Mabad Khan had been dodging the Mumbai Police since October 1, and was hiding in the wilderness. Pic courtesy/Hanif Patel

Palghar's Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested a 32-year-old repeat offender, hiding in a forested stretch in Vikramgarh, averting a repeat of the mob-lynching-like incident from April, in the region.

The accused, Abdul Mabad Khan, had been dodging the Mumbai Police since October 1, and was hiding in the wilderness, alarming the tribals of the area, who are already feeling threatened. "We got to know from our sources that a well-dressed young man was residing inside the jungle, which is surrounded by tribals, since the last three days. He would only visit the market to have tea, snacks, and food," said Bhimsen Gaikwad, in-charge of Boisar unit of LCB in Palghar district.

"The piece of information was alarming, as it could have led to another mob-lynching. The locals were already suspicious of him. I immediately asked a team to go inside the jungle and get the man to our office. During questioning, he told us that he was upset with his family, and decided to spend a few days in the jungle," added Gaikwad. Not convinced with Khan's response, they continued their interrogation. "Khan eventually confessed, and told us that he was hiding in the jungle to dodge the Mumbai Police," Gaikwad said.

The LCB officials checked with their counterparts in Mumbai and learnt that a jeweller, Pavan Kumar Nalamethu Saibaba Naidu, had registered a case against three people, including Khan, at MIDC police station on October 1.

Senior inspector Jagdish Shinde of MIDC police station confirmed that Khan was one of the accused, and that the LCB had handed him over to them, for further interrogation. Khan was produced before court, where the police was granted his custody. The police told mid-day that Khan is a repeat offender, who has been booked by the Dharavi police station in 2012 for kidnapping and assault, by the BKC police for cheating in 2017, and the GRP in Kalyan in 2018.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news