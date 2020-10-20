Mumbai: Women commuters allowed on suburban trains from October 21

All women commuters will be allowed on Mumbai suburban trains from tomorrow October 21 between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm. The entry will be allowed to all women on the basis of valid tickets without any QR code. This will be in addition to the allowed essential category providers on board the train.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted the announcement stating, “I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel.”

The decision has come after the public feud between the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government and the Union Ministry of Railways.

“A discussion in this regard was held on October 18 with Maharashtra government to finalise the modalities. The Union Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) have also looked into the issue and have now asked the state government authorities to finalize the modalities. The decision will be based to ensure that social & medical protocols like social distancing etc be followed. Considering the present scenario of Covid19 pandemic, the state government has to ensure that overcrowding needs to be avoided at platforms and in trains and effectively counter the law & order situation, if any, that may arise,” a railway spokesperson said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news