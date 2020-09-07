Mumbai and its neighbouring areas get heavy rain after a dry spell

After a dry spell, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas saw heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning overnight and early morning on Monday, weather officials said. The city had been witnessing a dry spell for the last few days, leading to a rise in temperature and humidity.

According to a civic official, Mumbai city recorded 31 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am. Local train and bus services were not affected and there was no waterlogging anywhere in the city.

"Lightning increased in the early morning hours with rolling sounds. Entire Konkan region is seen with dense clouds. Activity is likely to continue for the next 3-4 hours over the coast," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre's deputy director general, K S Hosalikar tweeted.

Mumbai and Thane,NM overnight, very active TS with lightning associated with mod to heavy rains.

Lightnings increased early morning hours with rolling sounds.

Entire Konkan region is seen with dense clouds. Activity is likely to continue for next 3,4 hours over coast. pic.twitter.com/i29umgbgCP — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 7, 2020

The city and its suburbs will have partially cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night, the official said quoting forecast of the India Meteorological Department.

