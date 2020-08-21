Mumbai Rains: Expect heavy rainfall in city and suburbs during Ganesh Chaturthi

This picture has been used for representational purpose

As Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaurthi celebrations, it is experiencing short spelled but intense rainfall; due to which many low-lying areas across the city have reported water-logging.

Santacruz and Colaba offices of Skymet recorded 32mm and 63 mm of rains respectively in the last 24 hours, coupled gusty winds. The situation may not entirely improve any time soon because the office announced that they are expecting an increase in rains by 10-15mm in the coming days.

Intermittent spells of moderate rain, thundershower, and strong winds will be experienced over Andheri, Aurora, Bandra, Borivali, Chembur, Goregaon, Ghatkopar, Juhu, Kurla, Khar, Santacruz, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vasai during next 3-4hrs.

Also, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has retained its yellow heavy rains alert for Mumbai and Palghar for the festive weekend.

The private weather agency, Skymet said that “The reason for these rains is the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation is over South Gujarat coast. Also, a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Odisha and adjoining areas.”

Further, a feeble trough is persisting from Konkan and Goa to Karnataka coast with enough moisture accumulation over the Maharashtra coast. Therefore, on and off rain activities are expected to continue over Mumbai and suburbs until August 23rd or 24th. Isolated intense and short spells are also possible. This means, Mumbai city and Maharashtra are most likely to celebrate the much-awaited, annual festival amid lashing rains.

On and off rain activities are expected to continue over #Mumbai and suburbs until August 23rd or 24th. Isolated intense and short spells are also possible.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApphttps://t.co/B2Oc9cOcbk — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 21, 2020

The rains might cause minimal weather changes in Mumbai and suburbs but it is not expected to last long. The weather will remain comfortable and temperatures will also remain near normal or marginally below normal. From August 25th, however, the city is will go dry.

Temperatures may increase by couple of degrees thereafter. Although, isolated spot showers for short duration may continue over Mumbai and suburbs but these showers will not help in bringing down the temperatures, in fact, the weather may become sultry.

During this period #Matheran in #Maharashtra stands top in the list of top ten rainiest cities with 122 mm of heavy monsoon rains. #Monsoon2020 #monsoon #WeatherUpdate https://t.co/sFMXoCCW60 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 21, 2020

Skymet has issued a list of the top 10 rainiest cities of India, lately and Matheran, Maharashtra stands at the top.

