Mumbai: Andheri school to start classes soon after fire compliance done

national

BMC cut water and electricity supply to Bombay Cambridge School after noticing that it didn't have fire safety equipment

The school now has fire safety equipment on its premises and has sent a letter to the fire department requesting permission to conduct classes

Shut for two weeks due to non-compliance of fire rules, Andheri's Bombay Cambridge School is expected to be open for classes this week. Following instructions by the Fire Department, the school administration has made all required changes in the structure of the building and a letter requesting permission to open was sent on Friday.

The Mumbai fire department conducted checks at city schools following the fire at a Surat coaching centre, which left 22 persons dead. "It is better to take preventive measures, especially in case of heavily populated and congested city like Mumbai," said a fire department official, on condition of anonymity, while speaking to mid-day earlier this month. An inspection by the fire department showed the school did not have fire safety equipment on its premises, after which the BMC disconnected power and water supply to the school.

With the school being shut for almost two weeks right at the beginning of the academic year, parents on Tuesday protested outside school demanding information on when classes will start. The protest brought on intervention by local political leaders and corporators who worked towards re-opening the school.

Sandip Naik, local Shiv Sena leader, said, "For the last one week, the school has been working on complying with all the regulations, as instructed by the fire department. The work is complete now and a letter in this regard has been sent to the authorities along with proofs to substantiate the claims. We are expecting the school to reopen in the coming week and students will be able to resume studies."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates