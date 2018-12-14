Mumbai: Architect finalised, Mayor gives inputs for bungalow plan

national

Shalaka Lalwani of CoBOL Architects and Planners has been chosen to execute the project opposite Shivaji Park

The plot where the Mayor's bungalow will come up. File Pic

Almost two months after the BMC decided to construct the Mayor's bungalow on a 4,300 square metre plot near Shivaji Park, Shalaka Lalwani of CoBOL Architects and Planners has been chosen to execute the project. Civic officials said the company would submit the architectural plan for the bungalow later this month.

According to BMC sources, Lalwani was selected from among 30 architects empanelled by the civic body. Idzes Kundan, additional municipal commissioner, said, "On checking the company's background, we found that they have done heritage work in Rajasthan among other states. They have been asked to submit the architectural plan and model for the bungalow by December 15."



Shalaka Lalwani, Urban planner and Architect

Another civic official said once the plan is finalised, it would given to Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray for his feedback. CoBOL has been active for the past two decades and Lalwani, an urban planner and architect, said she has previously worked with industrialists and corporates.

She added the projects she had worked on include the Biodiversity Centre in Airoli and the Tukaram temple in Dehu Gaon among others. Lalwani, who has been in talks with the Mayor for his inputs in the bungalow's plan, said, "The Mayor has stressed on the importance of sustainable designs for green architecture and he has asked me to conserve the coconut trees just behind the plot where the bungalow will come up. We too believe in conserving nature."

Replacing municipal gymkhana

The new Mayor's bungalow will replace the municipal gymkhana that currently stands on the chosen plot opposite Shivaji Park. While earlier the plot was marked as gymkhana on the development plan (DP), the state government has changed it to municipal housing in the revised DP to make way for the bungalow.

