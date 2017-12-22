Mumbai: Army jawan parades woman with garland of slippers, arrested

An Army jawan was arrested on Friday for allegedly parading a woman with a garland of slippers around her neck. The incident occurred at the jawan's native Alur village under Umarga tehsil of Osmanabad district, police said

Representational Image

Police said that jawan Shivananda Swamy committed the act after he found out that the 55-year-old woman was allegedly spreading rumours about his wife. Assistant Police Inspector MI Shaikh of Murum police station said Swamy was arrested after a case was filed. "A case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," Shaikh said.

