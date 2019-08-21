Mumbai: Asia's renowned bariatric surgeon, Muffazal Lakdawala to join BYL Nair Hospital as lecturer

mumbai

Dr Lakdawala honoured as Prof Emeritus

It looks like the life of Asia's renowned bariatric surgeon, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala has come to a complete cycle. He earned his Masters in Surgery from BYL Nair Hospital and now, he is going to join the hospital as a lecturer. He was also being recently honoured as Prof Emeritus.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, Dean of the hospital along with Dr Rajiv Joshi, Head of Unit who was also the lecturer of Dr Lakdawala when he studied at the hospital, felicitated him with this prestigious glory.

Dr Lakdwala has been in the news, nationally and internationally for his treatment of late Eman Ahmad, the former world’s heaviest woman, who reached out to him with a heartfelt appeal to help save her life. Dr Lakdawala arranged for her to travel from Alexandria, Egypt to Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, where he assembled a team of experts to work with him on the case. Under his care, Eman’s weight reduced from 500 to 176 kgs.

