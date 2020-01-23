Mumbai: Aspiring teachers get error-laden question paper for clearance test

Experts said the dismal results highlighted the poor training the teaching candidates had received and they now intend to hold special sessions to better prepare them. File pic for representation

Candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) on Sunday have questioned the clearance exam's quality after the question paper was found with over 100 mistakes. Aspiring teachers have written to the Maharashtra State Council for Examination (MSCE), demanding an enquiry and relevant marks.

The TET is a mandatory clearance to become a full-time, approved school teacher. This year, it was held in two sessions across the state. In all, 3,43,264 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 1,88,678 appeared for the primary section and 1,54,586 for the secondary section. After the examination, mistakes in the question paper became viral on social media. For the first time, a TET question paper was found with errors.

A corrected version was being circulated on social media. Realising the gravity of the issue, candidates wrote to the MSCE.

Mistakes raise question on TET

The question paper had mistakes related to grammar, sentence formation, incorrect or repeated options in multiple-choice questions. Most of the mistakes were seen in sections of child psychology and mathematics.

A teacher from Hansraj Morarji School in Andheri, Uday Nare, rued the low bar for selecting school teachers. "What quality of teachers should we expect if the question paper itself is of such low quality? These mistakes have raised questions on the importance given to TET examination by the state government," Nare said. Aspiring teachers took to social media with #shameMAHATET.

Commissioner Tukaram Supe at the MSCE office in Pune said, "We have received concerns raised by the candidates. A committee has been formed to review the points raised. We will decide on giving marks based on the report."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates