Mumbai: Kurar assistant police inspector tests positive for Coronavirus

An assistant police inspector attached to Kurar police station was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 38-year-old PSI posted in the Malad East’s Pathanwadi area, fell ill last week and was resting at his home in IC colony police quarters for the past eight days.

On Sunday, he went to test himself for Coronavirus in the private lab. When he got the result on Monday, he was tested positive. When the police and BMC officials learned of the cop testing positive for the pandemic, they sealed the residential building he lives in and the nearby buildings in the neighbourhood.

From police sources, it was revealed that the BMC officials have taken his swab sample for the COVID test and sent it to the Kasturba hospital. The officials collected the swab sample of all officers in the police stations and the staff, an officer said.

