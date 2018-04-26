Mumbai auto driver creates zero maintenance cooler for his ride

But Vikhroli autorickshaw driver Vilas Baban Pawar is doing his bit to make the ride for his customers as literally cool as possible



Vilas Baban Pawar stands next to his 'cool' auto that has sliding doors

With the blazing summer upon us, travelling in autorickshaws during the day is nothing less than a nightmare. But Vikhroli autorickshaw driver Vilas Baban Pawar is doing his bit to make the ride for his customers as literally cool as possible. He has installed a self-made cooler in his auto since the last six months, for which he doesn't charge a rupee extra to passengers.



Pawar also has first-aid box and fire extinguisher. Pics/Shrikant Khuperkar

The vehicle also has two sliding doors, CCTV, a first-aid box, safety belts for passengers and a fire extinguisher. Pawar invented the cooler in his auto in October 2017 and had to shell out over R11,000 for making it. But the device is zero maintenance and needs to be filled with water only once a week.



The low-maintenance cooler Pawar made for his vehicle, which also has CCTV up ahead

Pawar said, "All the other auto owners appreciated my auto cooler invention. They are also thinking of installing it. I am also interested in giving this cooler to those who want. If someone comes forward to help me financially, I can easily make many more."

"I don't charge extra for my auto cooler from passengers. The charge is the same as an ordinary auto," said Pawar. He has printed the same in the front and back of his vehicle. Apart from the other paraphernalia, Pawar has also installed a donation box, the proceeds from which go to an orphanage. He collected Rs 36,000 in the last six months, which he sent to an orphanage in Dhule.

