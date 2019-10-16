Mumbai: Auto driver returns wallet full of cash, cards to Ghatkopar trader

An auto driver and his son, who found a wallet full of money and credit cards while visiting a hospital last week, promptly returned it to the owner, Ghatkopar businessmen. Speaking to mid-day, businessman Bhavesh Motharia said he had dropped his wallet while he was admitting his ill daughter in a hospital.

"I thought it was gone for good, but was pleasantly surprised to get a call the same evening. The old man who had found it was illiterate and had waited an entire day for his son to return from office before he could read the name and address in my wallet," he said.

"The wallet contained Rs 17,000 in cash and credit cards and my visiting card. When I offered the auto driver, Shafique Sayyed, money, he refused to take a penny. Such good people are a rare find these days," he added.

