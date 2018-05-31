Mumbai: Auto falls off Andheri flyover after car rams into it

The accident ocurred on May 29 at around 11.45pm when a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R dashed an auto rickshaw

The auto rickshaw that fell off Andheri flyover

The Andheri police on Thursday booked a 23-year-old man for ramming his car against an auto on the Andheri flyover near Metro Bridge.

The accident ocurred on May 29 at around 11.45pm when a Maruti suzuki wagon R dashed an auto rickshaw. The impact was so huge that the rickshaw fell from the bridge, but the driver jumped out of the auto. Onlookers and the car driver took the auto driver to the Cooper Hospital, where he was hospitalised. The auto driver suffered a leg fracture and is under medication.

Sources from the police said that initially the auto driver agreed to mutually settle the matter with the car driver and did not wish to report it. But when the matter went viral on social media, the police reached out to him and he then reported it.

On May 30 evening, Andheri police recorded auto driver Babloo Suresh Rai's case against the car driver Jainesh Nitin Gogri, under section 279 and 338 of Indian Penal Code. Zone DCP Navinchandra Reddy confirmed the matter. Further investigations are going on.

