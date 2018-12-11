Mumbai: Auto rickshaw driver returns Rs 66,000 to man saving for wife's heart disease treatment

national

Malad police rewarded him with 1500 cash and a bouquet for showing his exemplary honesty by returning the property of his passenger

In an exemplary show of honesty, a Jogeshwari based 38-year-old auto driver returned a bag containing Rs 66,000 cash to a businessman, said the police on Monday. As a token of appreciation for the honesty and kindness, the driver received a cash reward and a bouquet from the police.

The police said that Surat-based businessman, Mukesh Jain, had boarded an autorickshaw on Friday and in a hurry left behind his bag containing Rs 66,000 cash, which he had kept for the treatment of his ailing wife who suffers from a heart disease. Disheartened, Jain went to the Malad Police station to file a complaint of his missing bag.

However, before the police could register the complaint, the auto driver came to the police station and spotted Jain there. He then handed over the bag to the police explaining the entire incident.

"After leaving Jain to his destination, I took another passenger in the same locality, who noticed the bag and informed me," he said.

"I immediately went to the Malad police station to hand over the bag, where I saw Jain," he added.

Malad police rewarded the autorickshaw driver with 1500 cash and a bouquet for showing his exemplary honesty by returning the property of his passenger.

Mishra has been driving an autorickshaw since 1997 and this is not the first time that he showed honesty. A couple of months ago, when a woman forgot her smartphone in his auto rickshaw near Goregaon area, he returned it to the concerned woman immediately.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates