Mumbai: Auto-rickshaws all over the place at Borivli and Bandra station

While auto-rickshaw drivers at Borivli station mostly stick to the RTO-prescribed rate chart, the traffic congestion their chaotic parking causes is a nightmare outside the station. Narrow roads and heavy footfall during peak hours make the congestion worse. The auto-rikshaws line up in parallel rows outside the station with long queues of passengers waiting to board them for three destinations. Plying more than three passengers is another norm here, too.

The share auto-rickshaw stand outside Borivli station (west) is located opposite the Dahisar-end exit gate of the railway station. The corner which is also a major traffic signal junction the station road is lined with queues of passengers wanting to take auto rides to Gorai, Yogi Nagar and Eksar. The shared auto fare for Yogi Nagar and Eksar are Rs 10 per head, it is Rs 12 for Gorai, to where four passengers are crammed into one rickshaw.



The auto-rickshaw drivers outside Bandra station (west) yell at passengers to grab their attention, often confusing them more than helping

While the long queues create congestion during peak hours, matters are not great for the rest of the day either. Auto-rickshaws crowd the street, parked in a haphazard manner, waiting for passengers. The auto-rickshaws drivers have also been blamed for making a U-turn at the Goragandhi signal junction outside the station. The rickshaws dropping passengers at the station take a turn at the signal junction with the divider being conveniently broken at this spot. Because of this U-turn, there is traffic congestion on the road. If a BEST bus is passing by around the same time, the traffic comes to a complete standstill.

BEST gets stuck, too

A BEST bus stop on the same road a few meters away from the share auto-rickshaw stand also plies passengers to the same three locations. But owing to the haphazard parking and passenger queues for rickshaws, the BEST bus leaving Borivli station road find it difficult to move. At any given time of the day, at least two to three auto-rickshaws have to move to make space for the bus to turn left. While all this is unfolding, a long queue of vehicles piles up behind the bus, leading to traffic jams and complete chaos at Borivli station (west).



Jagadish Deshmukhe, traffic police inspector at Borivli, said that the police conducted regular surprise checks to nab errant auto-rickshaw drivers. Over the congestion though, he said, "It is a single road going towards all destinations. But we have approached the BMC to break the divider in a lane so that some share auto-rickshaws can stand there. It will address the congestion on SV Road. We are awaiting approval."

Confusion at Bandra West

It is a disorienting affair for anyone trying to take a share auto outside Bandra railway station (west). A group of auto drivers stand at the station entrance/exit yelling at people to take a ride. Apart from the queue of auto-rickshaws that ferry passengers by the meter, the shared auto-rickshaws wait anywhere and everywhere to grab passengers exiting the railway station.

Linking Road, National College and KFC junction are the three popular destinations where they ply to for Rs 12 per seat, as against the RTO-approved R10 for a 1.8-km stretch. Trips to Carter Road cost Rs 20 against the prescribed Rs 19.

The difference in the fair is higher for other destinations. This reporter took a share auto from Bandra railway station to Bandstand, a 3.6-km stretch that should ideally cost Rs 19 according to RTO norms. The driver asked for Rs 30 though. Many others, who too were waiting for a rickshaw to Bandstand, refused to ride for that fare. The fare by meter comes to around Rs 30-35.

A commuter, Yasin Sheikh, 31, was surprised at the steep rates. A Virar resident, Sheikh was visiting Bandra with his family to spend some time at Bandstand. "They asked for Rs 30 per head. If three of us take one auto, it'll be Rs 90. What is the point of having a share auto facility if the rates are higher than a normal auto that can take us by meter?" he said.

Auto drivers on other routes were over-charging too. Commuters have to shell out Rs 30 for a trip to Mount Mary that should ideally cost between Rs 13-14. There is no bargaining in these prices and auto-drivers won't budge either since there is an abundance of passengers willing to shell out extra money since they are unaware of the prescribed rates. Some auto rickshaws also ferry people to Khar Danda from the station and surprisingly charge Rs 15 per head which is lower than the RTO rate of Rs 23.

When asked about the rate discrepancy, Anand Mulay, in-charge police inspector of Bandra station, said, "We have found out that the share auto drivers are overcharging. Once the Ganpati festival is over, we will take up a drive and will take action against auto drivers who overcharge."

