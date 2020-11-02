Mumbai: Auto unions up in arms against new bike taxi

Irked by the bike taxis launched in the city last week, auto unions have demanded to know whether Rapido has required permission to operate. They said the vehicle for hire with a rider service would eventually impact their livelihoods, which has already taken a massive hit amid the pandemic.

Rapido, one of the country's largest bike taxi platforms, launched its service in the city on Friday, offering fixed fares starting as low as Rs 6 per km, making it an affordable commute option in Mumbai where traffic jams are common.

However, it did not go down well with the unions which have demanded that the service be suspended. Seva Sarathi Autorickshaw Taxi and Transport Union on Sunday shot off appeal letters to the Chief Minister's Office, the Maharashtra transport secretary and the commissioner's office, and the city police seeking to restrain operation of bike taxis alleging that they did not have the requisite permissions in the state.



They also pointed out that Mumbai's auto and taxi drivers have suffered a major financial setback due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. Such companies will only add to the competition, they added.

"Do such companies have permission from the state transport department? The Maharashtra government cannot act as a mute spectator. They must take action. Auto and cab drivers in Mumbai are already passing through a bad phase due to the lockdown and such silence of the government will not be taken lightly by the unions," said the union's general secretary D M Gosavi.

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne categorically told mid-day that no permission has been issued to anyone for operating bike taxis in the state.

Emails to one of the founders and the communications team of Rapido went unanswered till the time of going to the press. However, a spokesperson said that they were still in the process of drafting a reply.

Rs 6

Fare per kilometre that a bike taxi charges

