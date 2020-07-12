Mumbai: Autorickshaw with hand-washing unit impresses Anand Mahindra

A screengrab from the video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter

COVID-19 crisis has proved that Indians can come up with new innovations even during testing times. As the country continues to fight the deadly virus, people at the individual level are also putting in their best efforts to contribute to this battle.

One such innovation has won the heart of businessman and industrialist Anand Mahindra, who shared the video of an autorickshaw in Mumbai that has installed hand washing and sanitization facilities.

“One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!!” tweeted Anand Mahindra while describing this special kind of autorickshaw.

The autorickshaw has a hand-washing unit, soap dispenser, potted plants, and two separate bins for dry and wet waste.

A board inside the rickshaw reads, “Mumbai’s first home system autorickshaw providing excellent service.” It also lists points about the discounts it provides for senior citizens and the various facilities inside the autorickshaw.

Apart from the hand-washing unit, the autorickshaw also has a mobile charging unit, drinking water, and a cooler fan. The board also reads a piece of advice on staying fit and mentions that newly-married couples can hire the autorickshaw for free.

The exteriors of the autorickshaw provide a list of instructions to follow while calling the BMC helpline to report a COVID-19 case, with the number written behind the vehicle. The autorickshaw also has a message thanking the healthcare workers, civic staff, and police officials for their work during the pandemic.

One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!! pic.twitter.com/mwwmpCr5da — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2020

Shared on Friday, the video garnered more than 350,000 views, over 32,600 likes and more than 5,500 retweets. Users commenting on the post praised the innovation and creativity behind the modifications made in the autorickshaw.

Safety, Responsibility, Innovatibility.

Ahead of the Challenging Curve. https://t.co/b87jePRED6 — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) July 10, 2020

Fantastic.This will help save the time of those who are too busy with their lives. They use the basin after breakfast and lunch. Time saving in auto. Specifically In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and other rush traffic cities. @anandmahindra thinkout. — Arup Samal (@ArupSamal) July 10, 2020

what a beautiful experiment. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — GAURAV TIWARI (@GAURAVT60285884) July 10, 2020

Truly innovative. Great creativity — Jigar Vaidya (@jjvaidya) July 10, 2020

India always had the creativity but lacked recognition on a big plateform. Proud of icons like you promoting this. We are heading in right direction now. — Sunil Singh (@s200sunil) July 10, 2020

World's most safest vehicle — Sai Sanjay (@saiSanj41252800) July 10, 2020

It lends credence to the age old saying ," Necessity is the mother of invention"- How beautifully illustrated by the above videoðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Achala (@Achala38484605) July 11, 2020

True that is Anand but I see this video more than hygiene... like frugal innovation, jugad, solution orientation in a given situation and context, care for self and others — mayur (@mayursatyavrat) July 11, 2020

Change starts from one. I am sure others will definetly replicate it..!

Not immidiately but definitelyðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ritika_munjal (@ritikamunjal1) July 10, 2020

Sense of responsibility towords community we are living in — Parag Sabnis (@sabnis_parag) July 10, 2020

What a god level thinking of conservation of water resource hats off — Sarabjit Singh (@Sarabji41614526) July 10, 2020

It’s good to see people taking care of their and others hygiene especially in India. Never ever seen that in past! Good going.... — Tatsav Jagani (@tatsav_jagani) July 10, 2020

