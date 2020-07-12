Search

Mumbai: Autorickshaw with hand-washing unit impresses Anand Mahindra

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 09:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In his recent post, Anand Mahindra posted a video of an autorickshaw which has a hand-washing unit, soap dispenser, potted plants and two separate bins for dry and wet waste

A screengrab from the video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter
COVID-19 crisis has proved that Indians can come up with new innovations even during testing times. As the country continues to fight the deadly virus, people at the individual level are also putting in their best efforts to contribute to this battle.

One such innovation has won the heart of businessman and industrialist Anand Mahindra, who shared the video of an autorickshaw in Mumbai that has installed hand washing and sanitization facilities.

“One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!!” tweeted Anand Mahindra while describing this special kind of autorickshaw.

The autorickshaw has a hand-washing unit, soap dispenser, potted plants, and two separate bins for dry and wet waste.

A board inside the rickshaw reads, “Mumbai’s first home system autorickshaw providing excellent service.” It also lists points about the discounts it provides for senior citizens and the various facilities inside the autorickshaw.

Apart from the hand-washing unit, the autorickshaw also has a mobile charging unit, drinking water, and a cooler fan. The board also reads a piece of advice on staying fit and mentions that newly-married couples can hire the autorickshaw for free.

The exteriors of the autorickshaw provide a list of instructions to follow while calling the BMC helpline to report a COVID-19 case, with the number written behind the vehicle. The autorickshaw also has a message thanking the healthcare workers, civic staff, and police officials for their work during the pandemic.

Shared on Friday, the video garnered more than 350,000 views, over 32,600 likes and more than 5,500 retweets. Users commenting on the post praised the innovation and creativity behind the modifications made in the autorickshaw.

