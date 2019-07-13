Mumbai: B.A Road closed to traffic after building behind ITC caves in

national

Representational picture

During the demolition of an empty building in Parel, a portion of the structure caved in on Friday evening. While no injuries were reported, traffic movement has been stopped on B.A Road.

The incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Friday. Civic officials said that the Hamid Building which is a three-storeyed structure and had been redeveloped by MHADA was being demolished when the structure caved. The building is located behind the ITC Hotel on BA Road and is now likely to collapse.

For safety reasons, the section of BA Road from the ITC Hotel junction to Byculla has been closed to traffic. Officials from the fire department, civic officials, MHADA staff as well as police have been deployed to the spot.

