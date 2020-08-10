Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea link in the dark after generator roof flies off

The sea link has seen quite a few suicides in recent times

The heavy rain in Mumbai has not only affected the roads but has also done the unimaginable — plunged Bandra-Worli sea link into darkness.

For the past two days the sea link has been without lights as the generator room roof crashed on to the road on Friday afternoon.

Officials said repairing the generator will take a few days as it has very high voltage.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon around 1 pm when the generator roof got lifted clean off by the wind and was flying in the air before falling into the sea.

Speaking to mid-day an official said, "For safety we have installed 'Go slow' boards on the sea link."

Another official said, "Our officers tried to catch the roof before it fell but because of the high winds and showers the roof fell into the sea. Now, rain water has gone into the generator room and we had to switch off the mains to prevent a mishap. We had to hold up traffic too for an hour."

"Some spots on the sea link have some lights but the rest is in darkness," another officer said.

