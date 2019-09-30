Mumbai: BEST electric bus catches fire in Mulund

An electrical bus coming out of Mulund bus depot caught fire following a short circuit on Monday morning. There were no injuries to anyone. Fire brigade officials said that the fire was controlled within a few minutes as the fire brigade reached the spot. Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred around 7 am on Devidayal Road when sparks were seen coming out of the bus.

Bus staffers then quickly moved to first to control it and simultaneously alerted the fire brigade. While the fire department confirmed the incident saying it was a minor fire, the BEST is yet to issue a statement in the regard.

BEST bus in Mulund

The BEST has been opting out for electric buses for their emission-free features and were launched at the hands of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray three weeks ago.

