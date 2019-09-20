Mumbai: BEST workers call for indefinite strike from October 9

The BEST Workers Union has called for an indefinite bus strike in Mumbai from October 9 and has slapped a notice on the BEST management.

Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao said, "The BEST had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with us in June wherein they had agreed that the wage issues, too, would be looked into. Hence, they were allowed to go ahead with decisions like wet-leasing buses, etc, and we even withdrew our case in court.However, our demands of wage revision and so on are still pending and the management has turned a blind eye to our issues."

The BEST management has meanwhile signed agreements with Shiv Sena and BJP union office bearers.

The MoU with Shiv Sena led unions states a 17 per cent hike in wages. However, the umbrella trade union led by Rao, has rejected this saying that an MoU is not the same as wage agreement and that there are many other aspects to it which will make the entire deal in black and white and legal.

Rao said, "We are not keen on going on any strike but the management has left us with no option."

