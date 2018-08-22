Mumbai: Bhandup cops turn party poopers to arrest local mobster

crime

Bhandup cops had booked local mobster Amit Bhogle and 19 others prior to his birthday party, where they caught hold of him

Amit Bhogle

The Bhandup police turned into party poopers to arrest Amit Bhogle, a local mobster and history sheeter. The cops had booked him and 19 others prior to his birthday party, where they caught hold of him.

On the morning of August 18, cops were informed about hundreds of posters put up in the area to wish Bhogle a happy birthday. "There were around 200 posters placed at many strategic locations, mainly in Bhandup and Kanjur Marg," said an officer, adding, "As soon as we got the information, we asked the local ward officer to send his team to remove these posters. When we checked the 'well-wishers' we got 19 prominent names, who were ultimately booked."



One of the posters put up in Bhandup to wish Bhogle on his birthday. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Arun Sonde, ACP (Bhandup division) said, "Bhogle's boys had planned to celebrate his birthday, for which he had come to the area. We got this information while we were removing posters and foiled their plan."

"Bhogle and 19 of his associates were booked under relevant sections of the Defacement of Public Property Act. All the accused got bail on cash bond," said Ramesh Khade, senior inspector of Bhandup police station.

This operation was part of efforts being undertaken by the Bhandup police to reduce the crime rate in the area. The cops have prepared a list of 78 local history sheeters and are keeping close eye on their activities and locations. "We are working tirelessly to keep Bhandup peaceful. This action was part of that drive; we don't want any glorification of mobsters in Bhandup and want to warn others who are doing so," said Sonde.

Ganja plants behind senior cop's ouster?

While senior inspector Shrinivas Panhale was shunted from his post at Bhandup police station over rising crime in the area, another reason has emerged as the cause of his ouster — his lack of information about marijuana being grown by a local drug dealer. Apparently, the ACP found out about the plantation at a peddler's house, instead of Panhale.

On August 2, ACP Arun Sonde was informed about the plants being planted in a drug peddler's backyard. Sonde informed superiors, and with a team of cops from Kanjur Marg police station, carried out a raid on the house of peddler Masim Gafoor Sheikh, 28, in Tulshetpada. "We found three plants weighing one and half kilos. He has been arrested under NDPS Act," said Sonde.

