Mumbai: Bhavan's college BAF students get wrong exam paper

Representational picture

Students of Bhavan's College, Chowpatty, were in for a shock during their ongoing BAF (Bachelor of Accounts and Finance) semester examinations. Instead of the Financial Accounting III paper scheduled for Wednesday, the college distributed Cost Accounting III, which was to be held the next day. The correct paper was distributed within 20 minutes.

It is yet to be determined whether the mistake on was on the Mumbai University's end or the affiliated college's fault. Because of this goof-up, an alternative version of the Cost Accounting III paper had to distributed on Thursday (from a ready set of three versions of the paper), which is normal practice for any exam. The varsity has blamed the college for the mistake, while also stating that it is not a big hassle.

Dr Shreemat Rathod, college principal, confirmed: "There were a total of 18 papers on the day, and in the confusion, another question paper was given. However it was immediately corrected and students were given additional time of 20 minutes to complete the exam. So there was no loss for students." A university official said, "We were informed about the incident by the college. Although a paper scheduled for a later day was distributed to students, it is not much of an issue, as for each exam, we have a set of three different question papers. A different question paper was given to the students on Thursday."

