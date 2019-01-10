Mumbai bid adieu to these iconic places in 2018

vintage

Just like the Miranda store, many iconic places such as the Paradise restaurant in Colaba, the Duke's factory in Chembur and the iconic music store Rhythm House have closed down

The Mario Miranda shop, Mario Gallery, that shut down in Bandra. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Legendary late cartoonist Mario Miranda's Mumbai store and gallery located at Linking Road in Bandra downed its shutters at the beginning of 2019. The store, which opened towards the tail end of 2014, had a four-year run and closed down approximately a month ago. The franchise owner said it had become impossible to sustain the business.

The year gone by - 2018 - witnessed Mumbai bid adieu to quite a few iconic places from Paradise restaurant in Colaba, to Mumbai's oldest Chinese restaurant Flora, Worli and the iconic Chandan Cinema, Juhu. Here's a look at iconic places in Mumbai that will no longer be operational in 2019:

Chandan Cinema, Juhu

News about 45-year-old iconic Chandan cinema in Juhu shutting down due to its inability to sustain broke many a hearts during the end of 2018. Chandan cinema which was a haven for fans of masala potboilers was about to go for redevelopment and the place where Chandan cinema is presently located would make way for multiplexes, and high-rise buildings.

Flora, Worli

31 August 2018 marked the end of one of Mumbai's oldest Chinese restaurants, Flora, in Worli. Flora was a landmark that was not easy to miss with its green tiled roof. It had been a favourite with locals and celebrities since it opened in 1967. The restaurant shut down property as BMC had declared Khanna Apartment, where the restaurant was housed, as unsafe.

Paradise Restaurant, Colaba





Colaba's favourite Parsi and Continental meals Mecca, Paradise Restaurant downed its shutters in August 2018. After owner Jimmy Kadkhodai suffered a paralytics stroke, he and wife Mehroo decided to shut down as it became difficult to manage. The 61-year-old South Mumbai eatery had a fanatic fan following and renowned Mumbai personalities who were regular patrons at the eatery recollected fond memories on social media after learning that Paradise had downed its shutters.

Duke's Factory, Chembur

The iconic Duke's factory in Chembur was demolished in July 2018 to make way for a highrise. The Duke’s factory moved from Cama Baug to a 2.5-acre plot in Chembur in the early 1970s and churned out bottles of popular soda filled drinks such as Lemonade, Mangola, Raspberry and Ice Cream Soda. The company was later purchased by PepsiCo but has been defunct since 2013. The Wadhwa group, a construction firm in Mumbai, later purchased Duke's factory from PepsiCo in 2017 for Rs 170 crores.

Indigo Restaurant, Colaba

SoBo's iconic restaurant that introduced the city to fine dining experience downed its shutters on April 30, 2018. Indigo restaurant which was one of the city's first standalone fine-dine restaurants was founded by chef Rahul Akerkar in 1999. The restaurant ran packed on the day of its opening on April 30; and in an unfathomable way of coincidence, on 30 April 2018 was the last serving day of the restaurant. The restaurant closed as the talk for lease didn't come to fruition.

