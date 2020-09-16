Mumbai: Bird brings traffic to a halt on JJ flyover

A kite, struggling to get off the ground around 3.30 pm at JJ Flyover on Tuesday, gave up and flopped down in the middle of the busy bridge, bringing a BEST bus to a screeching halt in front of it and causing a long line of honking cars behind the bus.

In the traffic jam was an animal lover (he only gave his name as Yunus) who came running to see what the matter was, carefully picked up the bird, assured our photographer that it would be cared for and placed it in the boot of his car after clearing it out. Of course, traffic resumed within five minutes with people craning their necks for a glimpse of not-so-commonly spotted bird.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news