Mumbai: Bird lover spots greater flamingoes at Malad creek

Says he had seen lesser flamingoes here before but has seen these birds for the first time

The greater flamingoes seen at Malad creek. Pic/Vikas Mahajan

There's good news for bird watchers. A Malad resident has spotted greater flamingoes in the creek. While he had seen lesser flamingoes there before, he had never seen greater flamingoes.

On July 11, mid-day had done a story (Saw group of poachers shoot flamingoes in Malad Wetland, says wildlife lover) in which it was reported that a person from Malad had caught on camera, a group of men approaching the flamingoes in the wetland behind the mangroves at Jankalyan Nagar in Malad West, with a gun. Later, he sent the photos to NGO PAWS-Mumbai, alleging that he saw them shoot the pink birds but was unable to photograph the act. PAWS-Mumbai had sent the pictures to the Mangroves Cell of the Forest Department, after which arrests were made.

mid-day also reported this, Five arrested for poaching flamingoes in Malad, on July 16. Speaking to mid-day, businessman and bird lover Vikas Mahajan, who is also pursuing a masters in biodiversity, wildlife conservation and management from Mumbai University under the guidance of Dr Parvish Pandya, said, "On August 4, I came home early from work and happened to spot a huge white patch in the Malad Creek near Mind Space. I immediately got my binoculars and was so happy to see a flock of greater flamingos."

Mahajan continued observing the birds and has spotted them everyday since then in the creek. "I have been staying here for past 8 years but I had never seen greater flamingos in Malad creek before. I am probably the first person to record this. In the past four years I did see lesser flamingoes in smaller numbers but this year it was a bonus to see around 150 greater flamingoes," added Mahajan. While the sighting of greater flamingoes in the Malad creek is good news, the area surrounding it is at risk due to constant pollution.

