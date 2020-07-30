Mumbai: Man purchases oxymeter which also shows heartbeat of pencil!

The oxymeter showed the pencil had an oxygen level of 82% and a heart rate of 65

When a worried Andheri resident purchased an oxymeter, he only intended to monitor the oxygen level of his loved ones and himself in the pandemic. But he was shocked when he happened to clip it to a pencil, and it read both its oxygen level and heart rate! Kushal Dhuri, who works for a political party, is furious with the China-made device, and says people should stop buying oxymeters that are made in China.

Doctors have used pulse oxymeters for years. Oxymeters have seen a huge demand in the pandemic with even the common man buying them. Due to this there was a shortage of the device in the market. Soon many new companies started selling them and they are also being sold online on many e-commerce websites.

'So, my pencil breathes!'

Speaking to mid-day, Dhuri said, "In the name of medical equipment online and in the market, many unreliable Chinese goods are being sold. These cannot be trusted as they are playing with the lives of people. I would like to appeal to people to stop buying Chinese manufactured oxymeters as the one I bought shows the heart beat and oxygen level of a pencil. Such an oxymeter can cost someone his/her life."



Dhuri had purchased it from a person who contacted his housing society for its sale

Dhuri has also clipped the device on to plain wood and found it gives a reading. He had bought the oxymeter for Rs 1,800 about a fortnight back from a person who contacted his housing society for their sale. Generally pulse oxymeters cost between Rs 800 and Rs 4,000.

Video to warn others

Now Dhuri has been using the pencil to educate people about the faulty oxymeter. He has made a video about how the device, when clipped on to a pencil, gives a reading of the pulse rate and oxygen levels. The video has been shared with people on social networking sites.

