Mumbai: Bizwoman held for cheque bouncing admitted to ICU

crime

Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kabdule of Khar police station said that his staff has been deployed on bandobast duty at JJ

Purnima Mhatre

A high-profile entrepreneur from Khar, who was arrested on Friday and lodged at Byculla Jail, was rushed to JJ Hospital, after she was found in a semi-conscious state, the same evening."

Purnima Mhatre, 52, who ran the cosmetic centre, Gorgeous Skin Care Clinic, was rushed to the medical intensive care unit (MICU) of JJ, around 11 pm by the jail staff. According to sources at the hospital, when Mhatre was brought in, she was not responding to oral commands or deep-vein stimulus. She was then shifted to the MICU under the care of Dr Wiqar Shaikh.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: City banker booked by Punjab police for fraud

The preliminary medical tests are normal, but the treating doctors have put her on forced diuresis, so that any toxic chemical is washed out of the system, said a doctor. By Saturday evening, Mhatre had regained consciousness and even interacted with the treating doctors. However, a source said that it could be a deliberate case of malingering (feigning illness). A senior doctor, however, refused to comment on this.

"We still want to conduct tests, so that we do not miss any underlying health issues," the doctor said. When contacted, Dr Shaikh confirmed that Mhatre was under his care. Meanwhile, JJ Hospital intimated the police about the admission. Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kabdule of Khar police station said that his staff has been deployed on bandobast duty at JJ.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Gold loan fraud busted, 6 arrested for duping banks

Mhatre was arrested on Friday morning by Khar police after Bandra court issued an arrest warrant against her for a cheque bounce case. She was sent to judicial custody.

According to a source, petitioner Subhadra Shah had filed a case against Purnima Mhatre and Savio Gaspar D'Souza in an alleged '90 lakh cheque bounce case. Mhatre's son refused to comment on the case.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: One held in Rs 5 crore fraud case; kingpin wanted

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates