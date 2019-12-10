Mumbai: BJP leader Ashish Shelar writes to Uddhav Thackeray over crime incidents in state
Shelar said that Thackeray should try to put a 'stay' on the increasing crime incidents in the state
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to put a check on the crime incidents in the state.
à¤Âà¥Âà¤²à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾10 à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤µà¤¾à¤¢à¤²à¥Â à¤Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤¨ à¤®à¥Âà¤²à¥Âà¤Âà¤µà¤°à¥Âà¤² à¤Â à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¤®à¤§à¥Âà¤¯à¥Â à¤µà¤¾à¤¢ à¤Âà¤¾à¤²à¥Â à¤Âà¤¹à¥Â. à¤¯à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¤ à¤¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤¡à¥Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤ªà¤¾à¤¯à¤¯à¥Âà¤Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤°à¤¾,à¤Â à¤¶à¥Â à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¤£à¥Â à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤¤ à¤®à¥Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤®à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤®à¤¾. à¤Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤§à¤µ à¤ à¤¾à¤Âà¤°à¥Â à¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¤à¥Âà¤° à¤²à¤¿à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¥Â à¤Âà¤¹à¥Â.— Adv. Ashish Shelar - à¥²à¤¡. à¤Âà¤¶à¤¿à¤· à¤¶à¥Âà¤²à¤¾à¤° (@ShelarAshish) December 10, 2019
"à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥Âà¤² à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤¥à¤Âà¤¿à¤¤à¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾!" 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TjhRCdwdh8
2/2 pic.twitter.com/JFa9g3fCUo— Adv. Ashish Shelar - à¥²à¤¡. à¤Âà¤¶à¤¿à¤· à¤¶à¥Âà¤²à¤¾à¤° (@ShelarAshish) December 10, 2019
"I have requested the government and the Chief Minister that the speed with which you have put a stay on the works of development, you should accordingly put a check on the increasing incidents of crimes in the state," Shelar told media here.
Shelar said that Thackeray should try to put a 'stay' on the increasing crime incidents in the state. In his letter, Shelar has highlighted various crimes incidents that have taken place in the state in recent times.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe