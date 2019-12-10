MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Mumbai: BJP leader Ashish Shelar writes to Uddhav Thackeray over crime incidents in state

Updated: Dec 10, 2019, 20:26 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Shelar said that Thackeray should try to put a 'stay' on the increasing crime incidents in the state

BJP leader Ashish Shelar interacts with the citizens of his constituency. Picture/Twitter Ashish Shelar
BJP leader Ashish Shelar interacts with the citizens of his constituency. Picture/Twitter Ashish Shelar

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to put a check on the crime incidents in the state.

"I have requested the government and the Chief Minister that the speed with which you have put a stay on the works of development, you should accordingly put a check on the increasing incidents of crimes in the state," Shelar told media here.

Shelar said that Thackeray should try to put a 'stay' on the increasing crime incidents in the state. In his letter, Shelar has highlighted various crimes incidents that have taken place in the state in recent times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK