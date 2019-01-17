Mumbai: BJP man held for selling weapons at Dombivli shop

national

170 guns, swords, machetes and knives were found at Dhananjay Kulkarni's shop, who is the deputy chief of BJP's Dombivli city unit in Thane district

Representational Pic

A large haul of weapons, including 170 guns, swords, machetes and knives, was found at the shop of a local BJP functionary in Dombivli, the police said on Wednesday. Dhananjay Kulkarni, deputy chief of BJP's Dombivli city unit in Thane district, from whose store the seizure was made, has been arrested, police said. The 170 weapons were found during a raid conducted by the Kalyan Crime Branch at Kulkarni's fashion accessories store in Tilak Nagar on Monday night, the police said. The cops added that he was arrested on Tuesday morning.

A local BJP leader said Kulkarni was the vice-president of the party's Dombivli unit. "Following a tip-off, the raid was conducted at Tapasya House of Fashion, which sells fashion accessories and cosmetics," a police officer said. "The weapons for sale included eight air guns, 10 swords, 38 press button knives, 25 choppers, nine kukris, nine guptis (bladed weapon concealed in a wooden case), five knives, three axes and a sickle," he added. "The seized weapons are collectively worth R1.86 lakh. The outlet has been operating for the past seven months," the officer said.

"Kulkarni had procured the arms from Crawford Market, and Punjab and Rajasthan," he added. The accused was on Tuesday produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody, police said. The NCP has demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the arms seizure. State NCP President Jayant Patil said the incident revealed the manner in which the BJP wanted to rule."What kind of riots do the BJP want to incite by using these weapons?" he said.

170

No. of weapons recovered from the shop

Rs 1.86 lakh

Total worth of the weapons

Also Read: Bal Thackeray plotted to kill Sonu Nigam, says Nilesh Rane; Sena MP rubbishes claim

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates