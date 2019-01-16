Bal Thackeray plotted to kill Sonu Nigam, says Nilesh Rane; Sena MP rubbishes claim

national

Narayan Rane's son makes startling allegations against the late Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray at a press conference in Ratnagiri. Sena MP Vinayak Raut dismisses Nilesh Rane's statement as childish

Nilesh Rane

Former Chief Minister and former Congress MP Narayan Rane’s son Nilesh stirred controversy on Tuesday with his series of allegations against Balasaheb Thackeray, the late Shiv Sena founder. He accused Balasaheb Thackeray of conspiring a plot to kill the Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and also held him responsible for the death of Anand Dighe, a popular Shiv Sena leader from Thane.

Ex-MP Nilesh Rane said that several attempts to kill Sonu Nigam was made by Shiv Sainiks on Balasaheb’s orders and even the singer knows about it. He also went on to question the relationship between the singer and the Thackeray family. It didn't end here, he accused the late Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray of Dighe’s death commenting that two Shiv Sainiks were extremely troubled over Dighe’s fate and that Balasaheb had allegedly ordered his men to kill him.

Nilesh made these charges at a press conference in Ratnagiri following the allegations against his father Narayan Rane by Vinayak Raut, Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg who defeated Nilesh in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014. Raut in a recent public meeting in Ratnagiri accused Narayan Rane by asking who killed nine people during Rane’s 10-year political career and that Narayan Rane should answer this question if he has the courage.

Bal Thackeray

Sena MP Vinayak Raut dismissed Rane's statement as childish. "Nilesh speaks so many things when he is intoxicated. However, if his father made such a statement we would have shown him what we are. Nilesh's childish remarks don't warrant any attention or response," he said. Dighe's family members said Rane was irresponsible in making the charge and wanted him to produce pieces of evidence, if any, to substantiate his allegations against late Bal Thackeray.

With inputs from Dharmendra Jore

