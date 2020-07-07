Mumbai BJP MP felicitates 30 COVID-19 warriors with gold coins, cash

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai North MP Gopal Shetty on Monday felicitated 30 COVID-19 warriors, each with a 1 gram gold coin and Rs 5,000 cash for their services to the people during the ongoing pandemic.

The warriors lauded and rewarded included security guards, sanitation workers, and administrative staffers rendering critical services quietly behind the scenes.

At the event held in Satra Park CHS in Borivali, Shetty also inaugurated the society's own 12-bed Covid care centre, following an appeal by him to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"I am grateful that the BMC has agreed to this proposal and many housing complexes are coming forward to develop such centres within their premises," remarked Shetty.

Present on the occasion was local BJP legislator Sunil Rane and other dignitaries.

Shetty has been instrumental in setting up a fully-equipped Covid centre at Pawan Dham in Kandivali West under the auspices of Jain spiritual leader Namramuni Maharaj, and helped increase bed capacities at various Covid care centres in private and public hospitals in Borivali and Dahisar suburbs, among the new hot spots.

