Mumbai: BKC Hospital built by MMRDA comes out unscathed in Cyclone Nisarga

The mega facility hospital at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, which was constructed in 12 days by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to house non-crictical patients in the wake of novel Coronavirus, has and withstood the test of nature and came out unscathed as Cyclone Nisarga passed through MMR on June 3.

After #CycloneNisarg, work restarts for second Covid facility at BKC. Nothing happened to Covid hospital 1 and 2 during Cyclone though as a matter of abundant precaution, patients were shifted. â¦@CMOMaharashtraâ© â¦@mieknathshindeâ© â¦@AUThackerayâ© pic.twitter.com/2L232bqh2r — Mumbai 2.O (@mumbai_2) June 3, 2020

As a precautionary measure, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had shifted around 150 patients from the makeshift COVID-19 care center.

"The hospital is designed considering the weather conditions of Mumbai, moving patients was only a precautionary measure. The structure is strong enough to bear wind speed of up to 80km per hour. Since the speed was estimated higher than that, the decision was taken by the Corporation," said Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev, adding, "Now that it has withstood the cyclone, the facility shall certainly pull through the monsoon season. The patients will start returning soon."

The hospital is well equipped and out of 1008 beds, 504 are non-oxygen facility beds while the remaining 504 beds have oxygen facility in the area of 235*40 meters. Ground work for construction of Phase II of the makeshift facility is also underway.

