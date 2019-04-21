Mumbai: Blue buttons wash up on Gorai beach

national

Mumbai biologist spots jellyfish-lookalikes; says it's imperative we save our beaches

Pic/Nikit Surve

Mumbai-based researcher Nikit Surve was in for a pleasant surprise when he encountered a cluster of blue buttons, officially known as propita propita, at Gorai beach on Friday. The marine animals resemble jellyfish and are usually found in tropical and sub-tropical waters of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Ocean.

Speaking to mid-day, Surve, a biologist, said, "I was amazed to see these beautiful blue-coloured creatures. So, I clicked a couple of pictures and sent it to Jessica Luis, a marine expert, who helped identify them." Surve says this incident is testament to our rich biodiversity, and therefore it's imperative that we preserve our beaches and coasts. "Vehicles should be completely restricted as they pose a huge threat to marine life.

Many get crushed under the wheels," he added. Shaunak Modi, marine enthusiast and member of the Marine Life of Mumbai, a collective that seeks to highlight the array of marine life on city's shores, says blue buttons are small, free floating animals that live in open waters. "They can be seen on our shores when they start washing up just before the monsoons due to strong onshore winds. They're closely related to jellyfish. While blue buttons look like a single organism, they're actually a colony of individuals creatures that have evolved to live together."

Reiterating Surve's stand, Modi says our beaches are full of forgotten natural treasures. "They may not visible at first glance, but when the tide recedes, you'll be able to see sea anemones, hermit crabs, decorator worms and even fish in tiny tide pools," he said.

