Mumbai: BMC approves proposal to uproot 2,646 trees in Aarey

The Tree Authority (TA) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday approved a proposal to uproot 2,646 trees in Aarey, for the construction of the Metro III car shed.

There are 18 members in the TA, six from the Shiv Sena, four from the BJP, two from Congress, one from NCP and five tree experts. Three of the five experts were present in the meeting on Thursday and supported the tree uprooting proposal. Only the six members of the Shiv Sena opposed the proposal while Congress members walked out.

"We opposed the proposal but members from Congress and NCP changed their stand and helped pass it. Now Sena workers along with citizens will go to the homes of the three tree experts to ask why they supported the cutting of thousands of trees," said Yashwant Jadhav, leader of Shiv Sena and member of the TA. He added that the Sena is taking legal advice and will file a petition in the court against the decision.

"I am positive about the proposal as it is for development. MMRCL is ready to plant six trees for one tree," said Subhas Patne, one of the tree experts in the TA. Dr Sashirekha Sureshkumar and Dr Chandrakant Sawant, the other experts, were unavailable for comment.

